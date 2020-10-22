Universe (UNI) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Universe has a total market capitalization of $101,742.66 and $14.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Universe has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 98,947,636 coins and its circulating supply is 87,747,636 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

