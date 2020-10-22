USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.45 EPS.
USNA opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.03.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,883. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
