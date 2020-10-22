USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09-1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.15-5.45 EPS.

USNA opened at $81.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.03.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $48,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $34,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,956 shares of company stock valued at $48,078,883. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

