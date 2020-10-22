V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $84.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. 140166 raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.62, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,794,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in V.F. by 132.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 562,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 320,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3,932.2% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 258,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 251,663 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

