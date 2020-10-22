ValuEngine Lowers Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRGP. Capital One Financial upgraded Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. US Capital Advisors raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Targa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.28.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $16.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 9,938.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

