ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USB. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Shares of USB opened at $38.82 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

