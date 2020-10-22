Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 5.8%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 8,206,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 17,615,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on VXRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.97.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.