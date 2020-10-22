VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Down 5.4%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 5,917,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,985,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a market cap of $665.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,362,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 310,001 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 639,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 223,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

