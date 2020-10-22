Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) in a report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VERO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Venus Concept has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 191.01% and a negative net margin of 100.04%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $57,045.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad A. Zaring bought 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,923.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,677. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venus Concept in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 2,994.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 9,334.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

