Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.00 million and $186,283.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001897 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,936.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $414.13 or 0.03201134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.02088779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00427355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00975772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00510300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00042511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,056,997 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Poloniex, CoinEgg, Upbit, QBTC, Bleutrade, YoBit, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Coinroom, Bitsane and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

