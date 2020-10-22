ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) & Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (NASDAQ:TVFCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) and Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 4.58% 20.89% 5.57% Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ViacomCBS and Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.67 $3.31 billion N/A N/A Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme $2.62 billion 0.37 N/A N/A N/A

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ViacomCBS and Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 0 0 0 N/A Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme 1 2 2 0 2.20

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as broadcast television stations. The Cable Networks segment creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, basic cable networks, international broadcast networks, and free streaming TV platform, as well as for licensing to third parties. The Filmed Entertainment segment develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films, television programming, and other entertainment content. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme

TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme, an integrated media company, engages in the broadcasting business in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers broadcasting channels, such as DTT, TMC, LCI, TFX, TF1 SÃ©ries Films, TF1 PublicitÃ©, TF1 Films Production, TF1 Production, TV Breizh, UshuaÃ¯a, theme channels, and Histoire, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, foreign series, news, entertainment, and movies. It also operates studios, including Newen Studios; TF1 Studio; and entertainment channel comprising TF1 Entertainment. In addition, the company operates Unify, a digital channel. TÃ©lÃ©vision FranÃ§aise 1 SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

