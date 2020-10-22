Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Viavi Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.98 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $211,037.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $489,893. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $9,524,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 23.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 139.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 70,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $12.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 0.85. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.92.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.