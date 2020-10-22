Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vista Oil & Gas.

Shares of VIST stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 46,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,793. The firm has a market cap of $193.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

