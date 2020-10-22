Visteon (NYSE:VC) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VC. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

NYSE:VC opened at $86.75 on Thursday. Visteon has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after acquiring an additional 147,877 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $39,742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Visteon by 478.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 324,787 shares during the period.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

