Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTRU. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vitru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vitru stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 629,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,173,000. Vitru accounts for about 2.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owned approximately 2.73% of Vitru at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.