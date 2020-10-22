Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on VTRU. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vitru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.
Shares of NASDAQ VTRU opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
Vitru Company Profile
Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.
