Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.26.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $153.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.38.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,736,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

