Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 253,062 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.