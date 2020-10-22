Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $114.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

