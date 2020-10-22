Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $1,817,659.89 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.39, for a total transaction of $1,817,659.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,264,891.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of W opened at $270.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 97.68 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average is $221.36.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

