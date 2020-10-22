Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 160.32% from the stock’s current price.

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of GRAY opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.