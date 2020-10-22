Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $503,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,140.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 8,859,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,823,857 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,146 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $79,642,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 147.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,013,204 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 20,820,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares during the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

