Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $37.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $31.85 on Monday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

