Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN opened at $41.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $568.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,513 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6,998.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 681,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 991.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 407,368 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 417.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 388,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 472,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after buying an additional 292,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.