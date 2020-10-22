WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert H. Young purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

