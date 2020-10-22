West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.50-4.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $284.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.82. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.