Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $50.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

