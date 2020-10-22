Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $71.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer acquired 1,189 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

