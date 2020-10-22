Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Raised to $57.00 at Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WTFC opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

