Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on AT&T (NYSE:T)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Shares of T opened at $26.72 on Monday. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $190.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

