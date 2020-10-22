Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $71.53 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.