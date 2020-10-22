Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Xilinx updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.02. 41,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.57.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

