Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $123.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Xilinx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

