Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) PT Raised to $137.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.90.

Shares of XLNX opened at $111.30 on Thursday. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $450,585.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,685,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $460,978,000 after acquiring an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after acquiring an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Xilinx by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after acquiring an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

