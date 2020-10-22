XP (NYSE:XP) Trading 5.7% Higher

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.77 and last traded at $44.49. 695,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,459,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. BofA Securities raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80.

XP (NYSE:XP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic LLC increased its stake in XP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic LLC now owns 62,343,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,046,000 after buying an additional 681,221 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of XP by 18,065.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,816,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 235,949 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of XP by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 852,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 641,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 219,522 shares in the last quarter.

About XP (NYSE:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

