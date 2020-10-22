Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $156,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,140 shares of company stock worth $3,594,787. 31.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 276.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 26.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.