Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 48.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 43,310 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $46.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

