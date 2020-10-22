Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. Vereit reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vereit.

Get Vereit alerts:

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Vereit from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

VER stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.01. Vereit has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

In other Vereit news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,279,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Vereit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vereit by 180.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.