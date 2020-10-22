Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.60.

Shares of HUBB opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Hubbell by 11.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 38,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

