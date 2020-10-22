Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to Hold

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMBBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of IMBBY opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

