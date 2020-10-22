Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) to Sell

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.68. NetEase has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,048.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,039,000 after buying an additional 374,275 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $144,832,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in NetEase by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 262,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 134,765 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in NetEase by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 153,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 3,432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 103,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetEase (NTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.