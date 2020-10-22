Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $35.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.44 million, a PE ratio of 294.11 and a beta of 1.68. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,843,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $159,965.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $242,236.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

