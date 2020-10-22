Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

