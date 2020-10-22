Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to “Hold”

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Favorable outcomes from regulatory authorities tend to boost growth for utility stocks like Edison International. Based on the 2021 GRC request, SCE has forecasted capital expenditure for 2020-2023 to be approximately $19.4-$21.2 billion. Apart from traditional projects, SCE has implemented equity programs to address the significant needs for infrastructure replacements and enhancement. However, the coronavirus pandemic had an adverse impact on the operations of Edison International. For the second quarter, the pandemic led to an uncollectable account expense of $8 million for the company. Therefore, Edison International anticipates a heightened level of bad expenses to continue as the pandemic is not likely to die out soon. Its shares have also underperformed the industry in the in the past year.”

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $58.75. 6,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.46. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Edison International by 14.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Edison International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Edison International by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.