Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) to “Hold”

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITMR. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

ITMR stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $236.37 million, a P/E ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

