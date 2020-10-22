Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Buy

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Realogy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Realogy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Realogy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Realogy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

