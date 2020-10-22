Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to “Buy”

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of REXR opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

