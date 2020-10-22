Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 862,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $69,101,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,426.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $979,324.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,602.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,815,357 shares of company stock valued at $147,404,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

