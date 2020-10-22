Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

ZBH opened at $141.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 886.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.77.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,011,000 after acquiring an additional 604,910 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,269,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 552,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,952,000 after acquiring an additional 407,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,473,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

