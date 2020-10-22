Zippie Market Capitalization Achieves $132,854.65 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Zippie has traded down 32.3% against the dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, YoBit and IDEX. Zippie has a total market cap of $132,854.65 and approximately $147.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zippie Profile

Zippie’s genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The official website for Zippie is zippie.org . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

