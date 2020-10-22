Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $534.59 and last traded at $537.02. Approximately 12,036,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 10,465,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $568.34.

Specifically, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,342 shares of company stock worth $91,592,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $459.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

