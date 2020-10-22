Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 371.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zosano Pharma from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Zosano Pharma in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $0.42 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zosano Pharma stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:ZSAN) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of Zosano Pharma worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its Adhesive Dermally-Applied Microarray technology. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

